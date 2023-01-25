Microsoft probes outages after Teams and Outlook go down for thousands of users

Microsoft Office 365

Microsoft is investigating after its services including messaging system Teams and email platform Outlook went down for users around the world.

The service status monitoring website Downdetector recorded thousands of users reporting problems with Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBox Live on Wednesday morning.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

The site had detected 4,132 incidents of people complaining of outages on Outlook in the UK as of 7.54am on Wednesday, while 1,971 complaints of Microsoft Teams outages had been reported by just after 8.10am.

Microsoft 365 Status, an account showing updates on Microsoft 365 service incidents, tweeted: “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://t.co/pZt32fOafR or on SHD under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

It later added: “We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

The company said it has received reports that the following services have been affected: Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph.