Men to face court after cannabis worth £156,000 found in car by police

Perth Sheriff Court

Two men from England are set to appear in court in Perth and Kinross after police discovered what they said was cannabis worth £156,000 in their car.

Officers from Police Scotland found the haul after pulling over a Kia Sportage on the A9 near Perth on Tuesday.

Two men from the Manchester area were charged in connection with drug offences.

Two men, aged 53 and 31, have been arrested and charged with drug offences following a vehicle stop on the A9 near Perth around 5pm on Tues, 24 Jan. The car was searched and herbal cannabis with a street value of £156,000 was recovered.

The force said traffic police found herbal cannabis with a street value of around £156,000 inside the vehicle, which was stopped just south of the the Broxden roundabout.

The 53-year-old and 31-year-old men, one the driver and the other a passenger, are set to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.