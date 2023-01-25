Haggis toasties on the menu as Sunak celebrates Burns Night

Rishi Sunak

Haggis toasties are on the menu at Downing Street, as the Prime Minister prepares to celebrate Scotland’s bard.

Rishi Sunak is to host a reception this evening to mark Burns Night, which commemorates the birth of Robert Burns.

Guests at the reception will enjoy traditional Scottish poetry, with Hugh McMillan of the Scottish Poetry Library, reciting the classic A Man’s A Man for A’ That.

Haggis, which is traditionally on the menu on Burns Night, will be served in toasties (David Cheskin/PA)

The entertainment also includes music from bagpipes and drums, with food being provided from an indoor street market – with haggis toasties on the menu from Deeney’s – whose London cafes feature Scottish produce.

These will washed down with drinks provided by Glasgow-based company Rapscallion Soda, along with drinks from the Isle of Raasay Distillery in the Hebrides, which produces both whisky and gin.

During the reception, Mr Sunak is expected to speak to fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie about work reinventing tartan classics such as kilts into more contemporary styles.