Gambling firm fined £6m over social responsibility and money laundering failings

In Touch Games operates 11 websites including bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com and slotfactory.com.

Online gambling

Gambling firm In Touch Games, which operates 11 websites including bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com and slotfactory.com, has been fined £6.1 million for social responsibility and money laundering failings, the Gambling Commission said.

The business’s social responsibility failures include not interacting with a customer until seven weeks after they had been flagged for erratic and extended play and accepting a customer’s word that they earned £6,000 a month without verifying this until they were flagged for gambling during unsociable hours.

Anti-money laundering failures included not having appropriate policies, procedures and controls in place and not sufficiently considering or implementing the regulator’s money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessment or guidance.

It is the third time In Touch Games has faced regulatory action. In 2019 it paid a £2.2 million settlement for failures and in 2021 it received a £3.4 million fine and warning for further failures.

Kay Roberts, executive director of operations at the Gambling Commission, said: “Considering this operator’s history of failings we expected to see significant improvement when we carried out our planned compliance assessment.

“Disappointingly, although many improvements had been made, there was still more to do.

“This £6.1 million fine shows that we will take escalating enforcement action where failures are repeated and all licensees should be acutely aware of this.”

