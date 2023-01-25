Funeral of Christmas Eve pub shooting victim Elle Edwards to be held

Elle Edwards

The funeral of a beautician shot at a pub on Christmas Eve will be held on Wednesday.

Elle Edwards, 26, was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which also hurt four men.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Edwards’ funeral will be held at St Nicholas’s Church in Wallasey.

In an interview with Sky News last week, her father Tim Edwards said: “She was beautiful looking and she was a great hugger. She was just a fantastic human being with a heart of gold.”

Mr Edwards hopes a foundation in his daughter’s name will combat gun violence in the region.