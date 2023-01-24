Notification Settings

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

UK NewsPublished:

A jury found that Isla Bryson raped two women: one in 2016 and one in 2019.

High Court Glasgow
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women when she was a man.

Isla Bryson, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, committed the crimes before she transitioned to female and when she was known by the “dead name” Adam Graham.

A six-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard Bryson raped two women: one in Clydebank in 2016 and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019.

She met both her victims online, with prosecutors saying she “preyed” on vulnerable women.

Bryson denied the charges, telling the court she “would never hurt another human being”.

After less than a day of deliberation, a jury found her guilty of both rape charges.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

