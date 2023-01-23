Ofcom to investigate BT’s customer contract information compliance

Ofcom HQ

Ofcom has opened an investigation into BT’s compliance with its obligation to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they sign up to a new deal, the regulator has announced.

Telecoms providers have been required to give customers contract information and a short – usually one-page – summary of the main contract terms before signing up since June last year.

However, in October Ofcom opened an investigation into EE – which is part of the BT group – after it suspected it may have failed to comply with the requirements.

Ofcom said on Monday: “We have since received information giving us reason to suspect that Plusnet – another BT subsidiary – may also have failed to comply with these requirements.

“As a result, our investigation will now consider if BT has breached Ofcom’s rules because of suspected breaches by each of these subsidiaries.

“We will gather further information and provide updates as our investigation progresses.”

The summary required of providers must include key information about the price, length of the contract and the terms and conditions if a customer decides to end their contract early.