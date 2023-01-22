Two dead after eight-vehicle crash on M40 in Buckinghamshire

Police stock

Two people have died after an eight-vehicle crash on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

The collision, which occurred at around 8.15am between Stokenchurch and High Wycombe, left 10 people suffering minor injuries and another two seriously hurt.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended, with Thames Valley air ambulance landing on the northbound carriageway.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.

The force said the two people who were seriously hurt have been taken to hospital, where they remained on Sunday afternoon, along with an unspecified number of the 10 who sustained minor injuries.

National Highways said the motorway is expected to remain closed southbound between J5 and J4 for a “considerable time” as officers investigate the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two people who died.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.