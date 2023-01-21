What the papers say – January 21

British newspapers

The King drops his breeches on one front page, while other mastheads carry tales of political machinations and the death of high street bank branches.

The Daily Mirror reports Rishi Sunak has come under fire after being fined for a second time, as police issued the Prime Minister with a fixed penalty notice for failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving car.

Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi faces fresh questions over his tax affairs after he was accused of paying a penalty as part of a multi-million pound settlement with HMRC, according to The Independent and The Guardian.

Holidaymakers have received a boost after the EU delayed rolling out fingerprint-checking at the border, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Former Tory health secretary Sajid Javid writes for The Times that he backs fees for GP and hospital visits as being “crucial” to the survival of the NHS.

The Daily Mail declares Labour has a “woman problem” after a female opposition MP was jeered by male colleagues in the Commons “and then shunned by party leaders”.

The King has been asked to break with centuries of tradition by not wearing silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation, says The Sun.

A lack of staff means children should be kept at home during school strikes, headteachers are quoted as saying in i weekend.

The FT Weekend reports Google’s parent company Alphabet has slashed 12,000 staff, taking total technology job losses in the past 12 months above 200,000.

Analysts warn in the Daily Express that almost all high street bank branches will be shut within four years.