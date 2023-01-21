Notification Settings

British Miss World hopeful seriously injured in M4 crash

UK NewsPublished:

Miss Wales, Darcey Corria, is expected to make a ‘full recovery’.

Darcey Corria
Darcey Corria

A British beauty queen has been seriously injured in a car crash on the M4.

Darcey Corria, Miss Wales 2022, suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after the accident near Bridgend earlier this week.

The 21-year-old Miss World hopeful is said to be recovering in the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Darcey Corria (Danielle Latimer)
Darcey Corria is being cared for at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff (@danilatimerphoto)

Organisers of the competition said they were “confident” Ms Corria will still be able to take part in the final in May.

Ms Corria, from Barry, South Wales, is a black rights activist and became the first woman of colour in the pageant’s 70-year history to be crowned Miss Wales.

A spokesperson for Miss Wales said: “We are saddened to tell you that our wonderful Miss Wales, Darcey Corria, has been hospitalised after a car crash near Bridgend this week.

The 21-year-old is due to compete in the Miss World competition in May. (Danielle Latimer)
The 21-year-old is due to compete in the Miss World competition in May (@danilatimerphoto)

“She is in the University Hospital of Wales being treated for a number of injuries including a broken pelvis and two breaks to bones in her neck.

“Darcey is receiving much love and support from her close family who have been reassured that she is expected to make a full recovery.”

They added: “While the accident will have an immediate impact on Darcey’s preparation for Miss World in May, we are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to fly the flag for Wales thanks to her own personal determination, the love and support of her family and the incredible team of medics at UHW.”

