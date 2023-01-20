Student denies public order offence after eggs thrown at King

Royal visit to Yorkshire

A student who allegedly threw eggs at the King during a visit to York has pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour.

Patrick Thelwell appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with a Section 4 public order offence relating to the incident on November 9.

Wearing a top that exposed his midriff, Thelwell, 23, pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Thelwell’s solicitor, Nicola Hall, said the issues at trial would include whether his actions “were part of legitimate protest” and whether they “looked likely to cause fear of unlawful violence”.

The King met members of the public after a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

“He would take the view his actions were necessary and part of a protest against the establishment,” Ms Hall told the court.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring released Thelwell on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on April 14.

The King and Queen Consort had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster, and were being welcomed by local dignitaries, when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

Charles and Camilla were ushered away by security shortly after the incident.

Last week Harry May, 21, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 for an egg attack on the King when he visited Luton in December.