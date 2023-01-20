Counter-terror police arrest armed man as maternity wing evacuated

St Jamesâs Hospital incident

Counter-terror police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious package at a hospital’s maternity wing.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said wards on the Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds were evacuated after the suspect was detained at around 5am on Friday.

Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene and a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure, but it was later reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital.

Police said extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.

The wing is home to the majority of the hospital’s maternity services, as well as some respiratory and bereavement services.

CTP North East, which is leading the investigation, said searches of a car and a number of premises are ongoing – and the suspect, from Leeds, remains in custody for questioning.

Police said it is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety.

Superintendent Dan Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the work of the emergency services, and a man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.

“We are continuing to liaise with our counter terrorism colleagues as they progress their investigation.