Jack urged to revoke Section 35 order and ‘improve lives of trans people’

Gender laws campaigners

The UK Government is being challenged to revoke the order it has made that will prevent controversial reforms of the gender recognition process in Scotland from becoming law.

Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison argued that “immediately” revoking the order would “show the UK Government is serious about improving the lives of trans people and respecting Scottish democracy”.

Earlier this week, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed he would make a Section 35 order – using a never before utilised part of the legislation which set up the Scottish Parliament – to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going forward for royal assent.

The move against the Bill, which was passed by MSPs less than a month ago, has prompted a furious reaction from the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the move a “full-frontal attack” on the Holyrood Parliament and its ability to pass legislation on devolved matters.

Shona Robison urged Alister Jack to revoke the order (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Robison has now called on Mr Jack to revoke the Section 35 order, labelling his actions “fundamentally disrespectful”.

Mr Jack has said the move is needed because the Scottish legislation – which would speed up and simplify the process for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) – would have an “adverse impact” on the operation of equalities legislation in Britain.

As such, he insisted that blocking the Bill is the “necessary and correct course of action”.

The UK Government has urged Scottish ministers to bring forward amendments to the legislation, with Mr Jack saying this could provide a “constructive way forward” in the latest stand-off between the two governments.

But Ms Robison said UK ministers had not asked for any changes when the Bill was being considered by Holyrood.

She said: “At every stage of the Bill’s progress and development, the Scottish Government kept the UK Government informed through normal routes of engagement.

“At no point did they ask to amend the provisions in the Bill – neither during the extensive periods of public consultation nor during the drafting and parliamentary stages.

“The Scottish Parliament was treated the same way and did not hear from the UK Government during the passage of the Bill.

“Put bluntly, this was a one-way conversation up until the final moments this Bill should have gone for royal assent and become law.

“So for the Scottish Secretary to announce this week that he was unilaterally vetoing the Bill is fundamentally disrespectful to Scotland’s Parliament and the MSPs who have been part of its scrutiny, consideration and passing.”

She also claimed Mr Jack’s announcement was “harmful to trans people, who have waited long enough for improvements to apply for a gender recognition certificate”.

With the Scottish Government “still considering” the reasons given by Mr Jack for using the veto, Ms Robison was clear: “The Scottish Government is absolutely determined to vigorously defend the Bill and the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament.

This is a dark day for democracy in the UK and if allowed to stand will be the thin end of the wedge for the ability of the @ScotParl to make its own decisions. That’s why the @scotgov must do everything we can to make sure the will of the @ScotParl is not frustrated. — Shona Robison MSP (@ShonaRobison) January 16, 2023

“The Secretary of State says he wants to find a constructive way forward. If he really wants to work together in a partnership of equals, then he should acknowledge his announcement is completely incompatible with such a partnership, and he should immediately revoke the Section 35 order.

“That would show the UK Government is serious about improving the lives of trans people and respecting Scottish democracy.”

The legislation, which was supported by MSPs from all parties when it was passed in December, would allow trans people to obtain a GRC without the need for a medical diagnosis.