Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day

Industrial strike

Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.

The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.

Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.

The escalation in industrial action comes as thousands of nurses are on strike on Wednesday and Thursday this week at more than 55 NHS trusts in England.

This follows strike action in December and earlier this month by both ambulance workers and nurses.

BREAKING ?: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to make offer on pay — GMB Union (@GMB_union) January 18, 2023

NHS Providers’ interim chief executive, Saffron Cordery, said: “Four more days of strikes by GMB ambulance staff will deal another blow to already overloaded health services. And now Unite is set to announce more ambulance strikes by its members.

“We understand the strength of feeling among NHS staff and nobody wants these strikes to happen.

“To stave off another wave of strikes and help the NHS, the Government must sit down with the unions urgently and address pay for the current financial year.

“Trusts plan and prepare for industrial action to support staff and do all they can to minimise the impact on patients and day-to-day business.

“But with incredibly high levels of A&E attendances and delays discharging patients from hospital beds severely hampering overstretched ambulance services, things are likely only to get worse if these strikes go ahead