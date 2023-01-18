Sunak pledges police reforms after Carrick’s ‘truly sickening’ crimes

Pc David Carrick court case

The Prime Minister has promised police reforms to make sure offenders have “no place to hide” after the “truly sickening” crimes of David Carrick.

Rishi Sunak told MPs the police “must address the failings in this case, restore public confidence and ensure the safety of women and girls”.

At the same time the Home Office announced all police forces have been asked to check their officers and staff against national police databases to “identify anyone who has slipped through the net”.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Carrick, who was unmasked as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders, was officially sacked from the force on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged police reforms in the wake of the David Carrick case

The 48-year-old was found to have committed gross misconduct after admitting 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “I know members from across the House will be as shocked and as appalled as I am about the case of David Carrick.

“The abuse of power is truly sickening and our thoughts are with his victims.

“The police must address the failings in this case, restore public confidence and ensure the safety of women and girls.

“There will be no place to hide for those who use their position to intimidate those women and girls, or those who have failed to act to reprimand or remove those people from office.”

Mr Sunak will meet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley later on Wednesday.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council is to ask all forces to check their officers against national police databases to help identify anyone who has “slipped through the net” before vetting standards were toughened, in the wake of the Carrick case.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has also asked the College of Policing to strengthen the statutory code of practice for police vetting, making the obligations all forces must legally follow stricter and clearer.

In a statement, she said: “David Carrick’s sickening crimes are a stain on the police and he should never have been allowed to remain as an officer for so long.

“We are taking immediate steps to ensure predatory individuals are not only rooted out of the force, but that vetting and standards are strengthened to ensure they cannot join the police in the first place.