Aldi to give thousands of warehouse workers another pay rise

The Aldi UK HQ and main warehouse situated in Atherstone, North Warwickshire

Aldi is giving thousands of warehouse workers a pay rise from the start of next month.

The discount supermarket chain’s move comes after two previous rises for hourly paid warehouse workers in 2022.

It said the latest rise means staff will have seen their pay jump by up to 20% more over the past year.

Around 7,000 warehouse workers across the UK will receive the increase from February 1.

Warehouse selectors, which Aldi says represent most distribution site roles, will get a new minimum rate of £13.18 an hour, up from £11.48 last January.

The move comes after the supermarket increased its pay for all store staff to at least £11 earlier this month.

In October, Aldi announce the hike for shop assistants, which saw around 26,000 workers receive an increase.

The retailer recently grew to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain and has almost 1,000 stores and 11 regional distribution centres.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise our customers that we will do all we can to support them, we are equally committed to supporting our amazing Aldi colleagues – as we remain the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.