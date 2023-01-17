Ryanair secures record bookings as consumers plan Easter and summer trips

A Ryanair plane

Ryanair has announced record bookings driven by UK consumers planning foreign trips for Easter and summer.

The airline’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said it received 2.03 million flight bookings last weekend.

This beat the carrier’s previous record weekend of 1.6 million in early 2019 when seats were heavily discounted.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said ‘people are getting in early’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr O’Leary told reporters at a press conference in the City of London: “Yes there’s lots of cheap seats out there, but it’s not on the back of a seat sale.

“There just seems to be very strong demand out there.

“People are worrying that prices are going to rise in the summer – which I think they will.

“People are getting in early and booking their Easter and summer travel.”