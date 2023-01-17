RMT train drivers to join strike action next month

Minimum service levels during strikes bill

Train driver members of the RMT are to join thousands of other workers on strike next month, it has been announced.

The union said its members at 14 train operators will walk out on February 1 and 3.

The drivers union Aslef announced earlier that thousands of its members will strike on the same days, while 100,000 civil servants and tens of thousands of teachers will strike on February 1.

Nationwide protests will also be held on February 1, over the Government’s controversial new law on strikes.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Our negotiations will continue with the rail operators to create a package on jobs, conditions and pay that can be offered to our members.”

The 14 train operators are: