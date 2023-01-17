Notification Settings

No Channel migrant crossings recorded for 14 days

UK NewsPublished:

It is the longest uninterrupted break in activity for nine months, figures show.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Migrants have not crossed the Channel to the UK for 14 days – the longest stretch without any arrivals for nine months.

No crossings have been recorded by the Ministry of Defence since January 2, when 44 people made the journey in one boat in the only crossing of the year so far.

It is the longest uninterrupted period without migrant crossings since a 13-day hiatus was recorded between March 29 and April 10 last year, analysis of government figures by the PA news agency shows.

Only 44 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year amid poor weather conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The second longest continuous break in activity was 11 days from November 15 to November 25.

Government officials previously suggested any drop in crossings over the winter could be seasonal and linked to weather conditions, with numbers expected to rise again in the spring.

