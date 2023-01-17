Man charged with attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked in an incident after a match on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked after his side’s victory over Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

Joseph Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Watts, of Hackney, was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Following the incident on Sunday, the Football Association “strongly condemned” what had happened, while Tottenham Hotspur insisted that “violence in any form has no place in football”.