Law to ban conversion therapy ‘will protect everyone’ – Government

A rainbow flag is held aloft as the Pride in London parade makes its way through the streets of central, London

The Government is set to publish draft legislation setting out how it will ban conversion therapy for “everyone” – including transgender people.

It will “shortly” publish a draft Bill detailing its proposed approach to ban conversion practices on the basis of sexuality and gender identity in England and Wales.

The Government previously said its plans would not cover trans people.

That was because of the “complexity of issues and need for further careful thought”, the Government said last May when announcing its plans for the Conversion Therapy Bill.

The Bill will aim to stop “abhorrent practices which do not work and cause extensive harm” and protect people’s freedom to love who they want, the Government said at the time.

It will only ban conversion therapy for over-18s “who do not consent and who are coerced or forced to undergo” the practices.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain committed to protecting people from these practices and making sure they can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse.”

She said it is right the issue is tackled “through a dedicated and tailored legislative approach”, adding: “The Bill will protect everyone, including those targeted on the basis of their sexuality, or being transgender.”

Ms Donelan said the draft Bill will be scrutinised to help ensure the legislation does not cause “unintended consequences”.

She added: “The legislation must not – through a lack of clarity – harm the growing number of children and young adults experiencing gender-related distress through inadvertently criminalising or chilling legitimate conversations parents or clinicians may have with their children.”

When the Government initially announced its consultation into the conversion therapy ban, its “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT people.

Late last March, Boris Johnson dramatically dropped plans for legislation, with a Government spokesman saying it would look at how the existing law could be applied more effectively and explore other measures.

Within hours, a furious backlash forced a hasty retreat and a senior Government source was quoted as saying legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech.

The then-prime minister is said to have “changed his mind” after seeing the reaction to the earlier announcement.

But he defended the decision not to include trans people, saying there were “complexities and sensitivities” which needed to be worked through.