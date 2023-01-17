Inquests to resume into five people shot dead in Plymouth

Plymouth incident

Inquests are to resume into the deaths of five people shot dead by Jake Davison in Plymouth.

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, died on the evening of August 12 2021 in the Keyham area of the city.

Floral tributes left in Biddick Drive, Keyham, in August 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Apprentice crane operator Davison then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed police reached him.

The killings happened just weeks after his shotgun and licence had been returned by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized in 2020 after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

He had applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and one was issued in January 2018 that was valid for five years.

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth and South Devon, is to resume the jury inquests into the five victims at Exeter racecourse.

Stephen Washington was one of five people killed by Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

The hearings are expected to last up to five weeks and will hear about the events on the day of the killings, as well as evidence about Firearms Act legislation, the systems Devon and Cornwall Police had in place for vetting firearms applications, and Davison’s interaction with mental health services.

An inquest into his death will take place over three days afterwards.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has previously launched a criminal investigation into the Devon and Cornwall force’s firearms licensing unit.

Jake Davison (Handout/PA)

As part of the investigation, two members of staff have been served with gross misconduct notices and an officer has been served with a misconduct notice.

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture – meaning “involuntary celibate” – as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Reports have suggested his mother had been struggling to get help for her son, having become concerned about his mental health.