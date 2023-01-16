Woman and child die as car strikes pedestrians before hitting Jaguar dealership

A police tent outside Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership

A woman and a child have died have after a car hit pedestrians before crashing into the wall of a Jaguar dealership.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called shortly after 8.30am on Monday to a report that a white Audi had hit the Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership in Scott Hall Road, Leeds.

A woman and a child, believed to have been pedestrians who were hit by the car before it collided with the wall, were found injured at the scene.

Both were pronounced dead a short time later, a force spokesman said.

The spokesman said the driver of the Audi was arrested.

Forensic officers outside the car dealership (Danny Lawson/PA)

He is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.