What the papers say – January 16

The papers focus on an arrest over uranium at Heathrow, public opinion of the NHS, a drive-by shooting and the return to online lessons.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the man who has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at the country’s biggest airport.

The Times reports that two in three voters thinks the NHS offers bad service.

TIMES: Two in three voters think NHS offers bad service #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NVk9B04nbB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

The Daily Mail leads on criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for NHS reforms.

The Sun covers the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales, carrying a claim from Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Guardian leads on attempts to halt protests in what it describes as the Prime Minister’s plans for a public order crackdown.

GUARDIAN: Fury over PM’s bid to hand police sweeping powers to halt protests #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/09x8Smx7kV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

The Independent and the i report on a return to online lessons to tackle the teachers’ strike.

INDEPENDENT: Return of online lessons to tackle teachers’ strike #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ucX7FrtHqt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

I: Pupils face online lessons as teachers plan strike #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OOcliWWJ2h — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

The Daily Express leads on campaigners warning that villages are “under siege” from developers building large housing estates on rural land.

EXPRESS; Countryside under siege in rush for homes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TckT8p13Ff — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

The Daily Mirror reports James Bulger’s mother has revealed that Jon Venables may never be free under a planned parole overhaul.

MIRROR: New hope killer will not go free #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tSr4Cf5T1Y — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

The Financial Times leads on companies facing billions in writedowns as Davos confronts a souring economy.

FT UK; Companies face billions in writedowns as Davos confronts souring economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UxmDANIoTq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 15, 2023

The Metro leads on the police’s condemnation of a drive-by shooting at a funeral which has left a seven-year-old girl fighting for her life.