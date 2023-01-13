Wet and windy weekend forecast for many across UK

A bridge flooded by the River Avon, in Lacock, Wiltshire

Heavy rain and blustery winds across much of the UK will result in a washout weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain for Wales and many parts of England which are in place from Friday night until midday on Saturday.

A yellow warning for wind and rain is in place in Northern Ireland from 2pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

A van parked in water next to the River Taff in Taffs Well, Wales, this week (Ben Birchall/PA)

The weather in Wales and areas of England including the North East, the North West, the South West, Yorkshire and West Midlands will result in potential flooding.

Forecasters are warning that bus and train services will probably be affected, while spray and flooding on roads will likely make journey times longer.

A total of 20mm to 30mm of rain is likely quite widely with 40mm to 50mm expected on some hills.

Here's the all important weather forecast for this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/UsHuUKctmD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2023

Strong winds are also expected with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60mph on some exposed coasts in the south.

As of Friday evening, there were 80 flood warnings in place and 155 flood alerts.

People walk across a raised footpath on a bridge flooded by the River Avon, in Lacock, Wiltshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, westerly winds will increase during Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 45-50mph widely and 55-60mph in the north, with the chance of a few gusts of 65mph near the north coast.