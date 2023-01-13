Two areas of Scotland awarded green freeport status

Scotland’s first two Green Freeports have been selected jointly by @scotgov and @UKGovScotland.

They are Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, and Forth Green Freeport.

They will be supported by up to £52 million in start-up funding, tax reliefs and other incentives. pic.twitter.com/7SR2bTfKdh

— Scottish Government Finance and Economy (@scotgoveconomy) January 13, 2023