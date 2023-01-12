Notification Settings

Lisa Marie Presley receiving ‘the best care’ after being taken to hospital

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The US singer-songwriter, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, was ‘rushed’ for medical treatment, her mother confirmed online.

Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley is receiving “the best care” after being taken to hospital, her mother has confirmed.

The US singer-songwriter, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, was “rushed” for medical treatment on Thursday, though no further details were made immediately available.

Writing on social media, Priscilla Presley wrote: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital.

“She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers.

“We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time – Priscilla Presley.”

It comes shortly after Presley, 54, attended the 80th annual Golden Globe awards on Tuesday, where actor Austin Butler took home the best actor award for his portrayal of her father.

Butler paid tribute to director Baz Luhrmann for the award, as well as “the King” himself.

“You were an icon and a rebel. I love you so much,” he said of Elvis Presley.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

