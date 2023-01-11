What the papers say – January 11

British newspapers

The front pages cover death, illness and machinations in the halls of power.

NHS delays are blamed in analysis by The Times which shows 50,000 more people than normal died over the past 12 months.

TIMES: 1000 excess deaths each week as the NHS buckles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cahP0EXkBf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2023

The same number of people – a record, up from 30,000 just two months earlier – are forced to wait more than 12 hours for treatment in accident and emergency departments each week, according to leaked data given to The Independent.

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday EXCL by @Rebeccasmt on the crisis in NHS A&E care pic.twitter.com/qpNbAvEOLl — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) January 10, 2023

Nurses urge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Daily Express to “do a deal for Britain” to prevent a two-day strike next week that could cripple the health service.

The i, meanwhile, reports the Government is considering new laws which could stop up to six million UK workers from going on strike.

Wednesday's front page: Millions of workers face new strike ban as ambulance staff walk out #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/lNnIasGygJ pic.twitter.com/HYoEli89yJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 10, 2023

Business Secretary Grant Shapps is quoted by Metro as proposing the laws aimed at keeping ambulance, fire and rail services running during industrial action because “common sense tells us we need minimum safety levels”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? A STRIKE AGAINST STRIKES ? Shapps and unions lock horns over industrial disputes #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jrLWThmd4w — Metro (@MetroUK) January 10, 2023

Unions have reacted to the anti-strike bill with a coordinated “day of action” involving strikes and rallies, says The Guardian, while the Daily Mail reports Labour will block the new laws.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 11 January 2023: Angry unions plan day of action over anti-strike bill pic.twitter.com/PnH5T4cSUC — The Guardian (@guardian) January 10, 2023

MAIL: Labour Opposes Life-Saving Law To Curb Strikes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vJ7qJxB2sm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2023

Former prime minister Boris Johnson is accused in the Daily Mirror of “sponging off billionaires” by living rent-free in a Tory donor’s £20 million home.

The Daily Telegraph has US Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell saying central banks should avoid wading into social issues, while the Financial Times reports Goldman Sachs has started its biggest cost-cutting drive since the financial crisis.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Saving the planet is not our job, says Fed chief' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/dN97Y7UXNx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2023

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 11 January https://t.co/gysGaPOdun pic.twitter.com/lmYCbJarUl — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 10, 2023

And the Daily Star carries the story of a ticket inspector who quit his job on the buses and used his redundancy payout to become an Elvis impersonator.