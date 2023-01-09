Notification Settings

Teenager pleads guilty to knife murder of 14-year-old boy

Jermaine Cools was fatally injured following a fight in Croydon, south London, in November 2021.

A teenager has admitted fatally stabbing a 14-year-old boy in south London.

Jermaine Cools was injured in London Road, Croydon, near West Croydon railway station, following a fight involving a number of people on November 18 2021.

He attended hospital but died a short time later.

A youth, now aged 17, was arrested and charged with Jermaine’s murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Monday, the defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing.

He pleaded guilty to murder, having previously admitted possessing a knife in London Road, Croydon, on the same date.

Jermaine’s family sat in Court Two of the Old Bailey on what would have been the first day of the defendant’s trial.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC suggested a provisional sentencing date of February 24.

The facts of the case were not outlined and the defendant was remanded into custody.

