‘Constructive’ meeting between RMT, train operators and Government

UK NewsPublished:

A meeting between the biggest rail workers’ union, train operators and the Government, aimed at resolving the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, has been described as “constructive”.

Leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) met employers and rail minister Huw Merriman following the latest industrial action, which crippled services last week.

Mr Merriman said: “Today’s meeting with RMT representatives and employers was constructive; we discussed the challenges facing the rail industry and the best ways to address them.

“Passengers, businesses and those who value our railway want an end to these disruptive strikes, so the negotiating parties should now resume intensive talks to find a resolution.”

Mr Merriman also met officials from the drivers’ union Aslef, which is in dispute over pay.

No further strikes have been announced but there is little sign of the deadlock being broken soon.

UK News

