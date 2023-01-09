Notification Settings

Assange denied permission to leave prison to attend Vivienne Westwood’s funeral

Dame Vivienne was a strong supporter and friend of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to leave prison to attend Dame Vivienne Westwood’s funeral, her family has said.

Dame Vivienne was a strong supporter and friend of Mr Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh prison in London while he continues a lengthy fight to avoid extradition to the United States.

The fashion designer’s family said it was “deeply disappointed that we were unable to fulfil Vivienne’s wishes but are unsurprised by the decision which is unjust and in keeping with the inhumane treatment he has received from the UK authorities up to this point”.

Supporters of Julian Assange, including Vivienne Westwood (centre), at a march from Australia House to Parliament Square in London, protesting against Assange’s imprisonment and extradition
Supporters of Julian Assange, including Dame Vivienne Westwood (centre), at a march in 2020 protesting against Assange’s imprisonment and extradition (Isabel Infantes/PA)

They added: “Julian has not been convicted of any crime, yet he is treated as if he is a terrorist, the only thing he is guilty of is publishing the truth.”

