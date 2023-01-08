Harry wrote tell-all memoir because of ’38 years of spin and distortion’

Duke of Sussex autobiography â Spare

The Duke of Sussex has said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years… of spin and distortion”.

Harry said while there were some “incredibly hurtful” things that have happened in the past, he has not said anything “scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother” in his memoir.

The duke also asked broadcaster Tom Bradby whether he would like to talk about losing his own virginity, in an awkward exchange that follows revelations Harry made in his memoir about his wilder teenage years.

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex interview (Jane Barlow/PA)

He told broadcaster on ITV he was “really grateful” to have the opportunity to tell his story.

Asked why he had written his memoir Spare, he told Bradby: “38 years. 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.

“You know, I don’t, I don’t think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to.

“So, I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell.”

Speaking about whether he had criticised any member of his family in his book, he told Bradby: “There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother.

“There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful – some in the past, some current.

“No institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility, so you can’t be immune to criticisms either.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is due to be released on Tuesday although excerpts from the book have been leaked (Penguin Random House/PA)

“And you talk about, you know, scrutiny and, you know, my wife and I were scrutinised more than, probably, anybody else.

“I see a lack of scrutiny to my family towards a lot of the things that have happened in the last year.”

Questioning Harry about an extract from his book in which he talks about losing his virginity, Bradby said: “I won’t spoil it, because there’s a lot, there’s an awful lot of material in there. There’s you losing your virginity. I think, you know…?”

Harry replied: “It’s four lines or something… if that.”

Bradby said: “OK. Oh, I’m just scrubbing it from my memory still. But it’s OK.”

And Harry asked: “We can talk about you losing your virginity, if you want?”

To which Bradby joked: “No, let’s not do that, let’s not go there.”

In other parts of Harry: The Interview the duke described feelings of guilt and telling Bradby he had cried only once after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

'There was some guilt I felt walking around the outside of Kensington Palace' Prince Harry goes into unprecedented detail on life in and outside of the Royal Family in an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on #ITVX at 9pm tonight pic.twitter.com/AG9OeiP1Sx — ITV (@ITV) January 8, 2023

In a trailer for the interview, Harry says he is publishing his memoirs because he does not know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better”.

In another clip, he says he wants to reconcile with his family – but that it cannot happen without “some accountability”.

The interview is the first of four broadcast appearances over the coming days, with the duke also speaking to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on CBS News on Sunday night, Michael Strahan of Good Morning America on Monday and Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on CBS on Wednesday morning UK time.

In the interview with Bradby, which aired on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, Harry speaks about being unable to show any emotion when meeting mourners following the death of his mother in 1997.

He also admits to feeling “some guilt” when walking among the crowds gathered outside Kensington Palace, saying the only time he cried was at his mother’s burial.

A string of revelations have already been leaked from the memoir, Spare, which is due to be published on Tuesday.

Harry has come under fire for some of the claims in the book, including that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him and called his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, “difficult” and “abrasive”.

The Sun has reported that as well as the first alleged physical attack by his brother in 2019, Harry also claims that a “steaming” and “shouting” William grabbed his shirt as the pair held peace talks with their father in the gardens of Frogmore Cottage in 2021.