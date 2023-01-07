Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warship rescues crew of sinking tug in the Caribbean

UK NewsPublished:

HMS Medway responded to the tug’s SOS message, which was sent at about 5pm UK time on Friday.

Patrol ship HMS Medway rescuing the crew
Patrol ship HMS Medway rescuing the crew

The crew of a Royal Navy warship have rescued five people after their ocean-going tug sank in choppy seas in the Caribbean.

HMS Medway – the Royal Navy’s permanent vessel in the region – saved the crew members who had taken refuge on a large band of sand their tug was towing when it began to flood.

HMS Medway rescuing the crew of the tug
HMS Medway’s sea boat rescuing the crew of the tug (Able Seaman Mitchell ‘Jack’ Macguire/Royal Navy/PA)

The warship responded to the tug’s SOS message, which was sent at about 5pm UK time on Friday January 6, while it was 20 miles west of the island of Sint Maarten, near to the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla.

Medway launched its sea boat, which a navy spokesman said was put to the limits of its capability with 30 knot winds and 5ft waves.

Medway’s boatswain Petty Officer (Seaman Specialist) Sarah Griffiths said: “Whilst we were cautious as we made our approach to the barge and tug, we were able to reassure the crew and transfer them clear of the barge safely.

“They were hugely grateful.”

The five crew were described as uninjured but shaken and were transferred to a search-and-rescue boat which took them to shore at Anguilla.

Lieutenant Commander Carla Higgins, Medway’s executive officer, said: “The whole ship’s company leapt into action as soon as we made the decision to respond.

“The swift-thinking and actions of the team were fantastic and we were thankful to be conducting routine maritime security operations in the area to become the on-scene commander working with the local authorities and assist the crew to safety.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News