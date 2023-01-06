Notification Settings

Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound

UK NewsPublished:

David-Mario Lazar was pronounced dead at an address in Earlsdon, Coventry, in January last year.

Five-year-old Coventry death

A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January.

Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said.

David-Mario Lazar with his parents Cristina and Dorinel (West Midlands Police/PA)

Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022.

West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.

Police at a cordon near the scene in January last year (Jacob King/PA)

In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

“He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

