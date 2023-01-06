‘Sunscreen’ in ancient pollen ‘points to mass extinction caused by UV radiation’

Pollen grain

Sunscreen-like chemicals found in ancient pollen suggest ultraviolet radiation played a part in one of the biggest mass extinctions that took place 250 million years ago, scientists have said.

A team of experts from the UK, Germany and China analysed ancient pollen grains – about half the width of a human hair – preserved in rocks recovered from Tibet.

Within these pollens they found compounds produced by 250-million-year-old plants to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation.

The experts said their findings, published in the journal Science Advances, add further evidence to the theory that a “pulse of UV-B played an important part at the end Permian mass extinction event”.

Professor Barry Lomax, from the University of Nottingham, said: “Plants require sunlight for photosynthesis but need to protect themselves and particularly their pollen against the harmful effects of UV-B radiation.

“To do so, plants load the outer walls of pollen grains with compounds that function like sunscreen to protect the vulnerable cells to ensure successful reproduction.”

Elevated UV-B radiation may have affected the broader terrestrial ecosystem (Conor Haynes-Mannering/University of Nottingham/PA)

About 250 million years ago, at the end of the Permian period, something killed more than 80% of the planet’s species, in what is thought to be the most severe of the big five mass extinction events.

The event is believed to have been triggered by a massive volcanic eruption, about the size of modern-day Siberia, which then led to large amounts of carbon being pumped into the atmosphere, creating a greenhouse effect.

The sudden warming process affected the ozone layer, causing it to weaken, and exposing plants and animals to the harmful effects of UV-B radiation.

The scientists said that other discoveries of malformed spores and pollen grains from this time period also add further evidence of the destruction caused by UV irradiation.