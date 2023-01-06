Shirley-Anne Somerville: There is scope for compromise in dispute with teachers

Shirley-Anne Somerville

Scotland’s Education Secretary has insisted there is “potential scope for compromise” as ministers seek to end a dispute over pay which has seen strike action by teachers close schools across the country.

Shirley-Anne Somerville spoke out after talks with teaching unions on Friday, which she described as being “constructive and helpful”.

The discussions come as teachers prepare to walk out of classrooms again next week, with industrial action due to take place in primary schools on Tuesday January 10 and in secondary schools the following day.

Ms Somerville has urged members of the EIS, NASUWT and SSTA unions – who are all involved in the dispute over pay – to “reconsider their plans for industrial action while talks are ongoing”.

Scotland's teachers aren't fooled by Scottish Government spin, and will not accept the deep real-terms pay cuts that the Scottish Government and COSLA continue to espouse. #PayAttention pic.twitter.com/94ZArXzi0P — EIS (@EISUnion) December 28, 2022

She insisted: “Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest, including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years.”

The deal currently on the table would see most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest-earning teachers would get a 6.85% increase.

However, teachers have rejected this, with unions instead demanding a 10% rise.

More talks are now due to take place on Monday, when the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), which brings together unions along with local authorities and the Scottish Government, will meet.

Ms Somerville said she was “grateful for the constructive and helpful talks” with the teaching unions and the local authority body Cosla on Friday.

The Education Secretary said: “I took the opportunity to make clear how much I value our teaching workforce and recognise the vital importance of reaching a fair and affordable settlement on pay.

“We are open to considering options to resolve this dispute, through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), and potential scope for compromise.”

However, she stressed that “any deal must be fair and affordable for all concerned, given the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland’s budget”.

Ms Somerville continued: “The SNCT will meet again on Monday to discuss options.