Sadiq Khan jokes he could ‘have’ Boris Johnson in boxing match

UK NewsPublished:

The London mayor was asked to challenge his mayoral predecessor when he met young people at a community project in Ilford.

Sadiq Khan
The mayor of London has joked he could “have” Boris Johnson in a fight after being invited to face off with the former prime minister during a visit to a boxing gym.

Sadiq Khan was asked to challenge his mayoral predecessor when he met young people at community project Box Up Crime in Ilford, east London, on Thursday.

“I could have him,” Mr Khan said, to a roomful of laughter.

“He (Mr Johnson) used to have a future,” he added.

Boris Johnson trying his hand at boxing in 2019
Boris Johnson trying his hand at boxing in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mayor was visiting the Box Up Crime scheme with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, who was invited to sort out “security” for the proposed bout.

The commissioner and Mr Khan were attending the gym to learn how it helps young people from the area by providing training, support and guidance.

The project was set up by Stephen Addison BEM in 2013 as a way of providing an alternative for youngsters vulnerable to crime.

It was launched with the help of Redbridge council leader Jas Athwal, and Mr Addison described the gym as a “home” to many of its users due to its tight-knit community.

Mr Khan described the project as “inspirational” and revealed how boxing had helped “transform” the lives of him and his brother when they were younger.

“When I was young, growing up in a council estate in south London, our local boxing club transformed the aspirations of my brother and myself,” he said.

“The coaches there guided us towards constructive things to do, and boxing, like many other sports, can change people’s lives and lifestyles.”

