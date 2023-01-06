‘Historic step’ as census data on LGBT+ populations published for first time

Revellers take part in the Pride London parade on Regent Street in central London. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

More than a quarter of a million people in England and Wales have a different gender identity from their sex registered at birth, according to census data which includes LGBT+ population estimates for the first time.

Some 1.5 million people England and Wales identified with an LGBT+ sexual orientation in the 2021 census – 3.2% of those aged 16 and over, figures show.

And 262,000 people said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This represents 0.5% of the population aged 16 and over.

The charity Stonewall described the publication of the figures as a “historic step forward” after more than two centuries of LGBT+ lives being “missing from the national record”.

#Census2021 asked “Is the gender you identify with the same as your sex registered at birth?” for the first time. 94.0% of people aged 16+ responded to this voluntary question. 45.4 million (93.5%) answered “Yes” and 262,000 (0.5%) answered “No”. ➡️ https://t.co/sWZ9FfE0eE pic.twitter.com/VS7P1aLozQ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 6, 2023

Data from the 2021 census for England and Wales is being published in stages over two years.

It is the first time figures on sexual orientation and gender identity have been included, with people aged 16 and over asked to provide this information on a voluntary basis.

Overall, 45.7 million (94.0% of the population aged 16 years) and over answered the question on gender identity, and 44.9 million people (92.5%) filled in the question on sexual orientation.

Some 45.4 million (93.5%) indicated that their gender identity was the same as their sex registered at birth.

Of the 262,000 people who said this was not the case, 118,000 did not provide further detail.

Some 48,000 (0.1% of the population aged 16 and over) identified as a trans man, and 48,000 (0.1%) identified as a trans woman.

A total of 30,000 identified as non-binary while a further 18,000 people wrote in a different gender identity.

We’ve updated our Census maps tool, adding data published today on sexual orientation and gender identity in England and Wales. Discover what the data in your neighbourhood shows ➡️ https://t.co/NEqbnAIeGK pic.twitter.com/UwhpBYNQUn — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 6, 2023

When asked about their sexual orientation, 43.4 million people (89.4% of the population aged 16 and over) identified as straight or heterosexual.

Some 748,000 (1.5%) described themselves as gay or lesbian, 624,000 (1.3%) as bisexual, and 165,000 (0.3%) selected “Other sexual orientation”.

Of those who selected the latter category, the most common responses included pansexual (112,000, 0.23%), asexual (28,000, 0.06%), and queer (15,000, 0.03%).

ONS director Jen Woolford said the first census estimates were “crucial”, adding: “They will ensure decision-makers have the best information so they can better understand the extent and nature of disadvantage which people may be experiencing in terms of educational outcomes, health, employment and housing.

“This is just the first snapshot. In future analysis we will be exploring sexual orientation and gender identity by key demographic variables, such as age and sex, as well as employment, health, education and ethnicity, among others.”

London was the region within England with the highest percentage of people who said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth – (0.91%).

The capital also had higher proportions of people identifying as trans men (0.16%) and trans women (0.16%) when compared with the rest of England and Wales.

It was also the region with the highest proportion of people who identified with an LGBT+ orientation (4.3%) while the local authority with the highest such percentage was Brighton and Hove (10.7%).

Stonewall chief executive Nancy Kelley said: “For the past two centuries of data gathering through our national census, LGBTQ+ people have been invisible, with the stories of our communities, our diversity and our lives missing from the national record.