Fresh talks to be held in Royal Mail dispute

UK NewsPublished:

Members of the Communication Workers Union staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Royal Mail vans
Fresh talks are to be held in a bid to resolve the long-running Royal Mail dispute.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We welcome the CWU’s agreement to recommence facilitated talks through Acas.

“Royal Mail is committed to reaching an agreement to resolve the current pay and change disputes to secure the company’s future and its employees’ long-term job security.

“The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20.”

