2021 census: 1.5m in England and Wales identify with LGB+ sexual orientation

#Census2021 asked “Is the gender you identify with the same as your sex registered at birth?” for the first time.

94.0% of people aged 16+ responded to this voluntary question.

45.4 million (93.5%) answered “Yes” and 262,000 (0.5%) answered “No”.

