Official chinaware commemorating the Queen’s life goes on sale

The commemorative china

Official chinaware commemorating the life of the late Queen has gone on sale, incorporating the King’s poignant tribute to his mother.

The Royal Collection Trust pieces feature the late monarch’s personal cypher as Princess Elizabeth – an E beneath a crown, as well as the King’s moving words “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest” from his televised address to the nation.

The quotation Charles used from Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet is inscribed in gold lettering on the memorial china, which is also decorated with a pale pink bow, delicate grey motifs and the Queen’s funeral flowers.

The commemorative mug (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

The pieces include a mug, costing £25, a £40 pillbox, a tankard for £45 and a teacup and saucer priced at £70.

There is also a tea towel, costing £10.95, and a candle votive for £65.

Flowers which rested on the Queen’s coffin during her state funeral, including roses, myrtle, rosemary, and oak leaves taken from the gardens of royal residences, appear in the decorative border.

The tea cup and saucer (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

The myrtle was cut from a plant grown from a sprig of myrtle in Princess Elizabeth’s wedding bouquet in 1947. Rosemary is a traditional emblem of remembrance while oak symbolises strength of love.

The cypher – which also featured on the side of the Queen’s bespoke state hearse – is set in an oval frame featuring two cherubs – inspired by Queen Victoria’s drawings.

The chinaware is handmade in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, using methods and techniques that have remained unchanged for 250 years and is finished in 22-carat gold.

The pillbox, part of the range of official chinaware to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II ( (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

All profits from sales of the official chinaware range and commemorative items go to The Royal Collection Trust charity.