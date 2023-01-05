Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murder of fellow resident at care facility to appear in court

UK NewsPublished:

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the mental health care centre on Glen Road early on Tuesday morning after police found another resident, a 34-year-old man, suffering from head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as compression of the neck.

Thames Magistrates Court in London.
Rolando Torres-Pena will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News