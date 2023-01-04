Notification Settings

Murder investigation police name man who died at care centre

UK NewsPublished:

John Hallisey was resident at a facility for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Hayes, west London.

A view of Lansbury Drive, in Hayes, west London

Police have named a 60-year-old man who died at a care centre in west London, as a fellow resident was charged with his murder.

Rajinder Pall, 44, is accused of killing John Hallisey at a facility for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes.

He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at approximately 11.50pm on Monday to reports of a man having been assaulted at the supported accommodation.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Mr Hallisey died at the scene, with a post-mortem examination later confirming the cause of death as compression to the neck.

Mr Hallisey’s next of kin continued to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, the force said.

Both the deceased and the man arrested were residents at the facility, police said, and enquiries were ongoing.

