Hancock says farewell to his app and says ‘latest updates’ will be on TikTok

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said “farewell” to his app after almost five years and told its users they will be able to get his latest updates on TikTok.

The former health secretary and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestant launched the “Matt Hancock MP” app in 2018.

At the time, Mr Hancock was culture secretary and the app was intended to inform and update his West Suffolk constituents and “promote a healthy, open and impartial debate within its community”.

In a post released on the app on Tuesday evening, though, Mr Hancock announced the app would be discontinued, saying: “After almost 5-gloriously fun years, it’s time to bid a fond farewell to the ‘iconic’ Matt Hancock App – a platform that secured multiple exclusives, including my backing of Rishi Sunak for PM.

“While the news will come as a blow to those who can’t remember life before the app, fear not…

“For those left wondering where they can get my latest updates, I’ll be keeping you posted on TikTok.”

He added: “Thanks for the memories and see you all soon.”

The post featured several comments, with many expressing disappointment over the decision.

In December, Mr Hancock announced he would not be standing as an MP at the next election, leaving many wondering what he might do next.

The West Suffolk MP, who lost the Conservative whip after he agreed to fly to Australia to film the ITV reality show, wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to say he wanted to seek “new ways for me to communicate” with the public.