Person taken to hospital after attempting to rescue dog from sea

A member of the public has been taken to hospital as a precaution after entering the sea to help rescue a dog that had been swept away.

The pet had entered the water near to the mouth of the River Arun at Littlehampton, West Sussex, at 2.15pm on Monday, January 2, and the rescuer jumped in after it.

A number of people called 999 and the Coastguard scrambled its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams as well as the Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Thankfully, the pair were able to get to shore. However, the member of public has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Connie Phelps, of the Coastguard service, said: “If your dog does get into difficulty at the coast please don’t be tempted to rescue them yourself. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Around the UK’s coast we respond to incidents where people have risked their own lives, to save their dogs from the sea or cliffs, sometimes with tragic consequences.