Motorists urged to take care while ice warning is in place

⌚08:20

The @metoffice have a YELLOW weather warning for ICE in place across large parts of the trunk road network until 11:00 this morning

Have a look at our live traffic cameras to see conditions on your route. #TakeCare and #DrivetoConditions pic.twitter.com/sCQB0vOqOh

— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 2, 2023