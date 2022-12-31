Two men charged with Boxing Day murder of Cody Fisher

Former Footballer Cody Fisher

Two men have been charged with the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day, West Midlands Police said on Saturday.

The pair, both from Birmingham, have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 2.

Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth (Phil Barnett/PA)

According to police, Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended on Friday.

A 22-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of the murder, has been released on bail while inquiries continue.