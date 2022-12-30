Flu surge continues with number of hospital patients up 79%

Coronavirus jab

The surge in the number of flu patients in hospital in England has continued, with numbers rising 79% in the last week, according to new data.

An average of 3,746 people with flu were in hospital across the seven days to December 25, up week on week from 2,088, according to NHS England.

The number was just 772 at the start of the month.

The sharp increase has been across both general hospital and critical care beds – those for the sickest patients.

Last week there were an average of 3,746 people a day in hospital with flu, compared with 2,088 the week before — up almost 80% in seven days.

The average number of critical care patients with flu rose from 149 in the seven days to December 18, to 267 in the week to Christmas Day.

At this point in 2021, just 34 patients were in hospital with flu, with only two in critical care.

Meanwhile, staff absences due to Covid-19 at hospital trusts in England have risen by 47% in a month, from an average of 5,448 a day in the seven days to November 27 to 8,029 last week.

The total number of staff off sick was up 20% from 52,556 at the end of November, to 63,296 a day last week.

Use 111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you, like an urgent treatment centre.

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis urged eligible people to get vaccinated for flu and Covid.

He added: “Sadly, these latest flu numbers show our fears of a ‘twindemic’ have been realised, with cases up seven-fold in just a month and the continued impact of Covid hitting staff hard, with related absences up almost 50% on the end of November.

“As well as flu, the NHS continues to be under significant pressure, with high bed occupancy, more than 12,000 beds taken up by patients medically fit for discharge, and demand for the 111 service remaining high, so please do make the most of 111 online, and only call 999 or visit A&E in an emergency.