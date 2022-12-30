Family of woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting pay tribute to ‘beautiful and bright star’

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident

The family of a woman killed in a shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve have described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” as police continue the hunt for her murderer.

Elle Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on Saturday, December 24.

A statement from her father Tim Edwards on behalf of the family, read out at a press conference by Merseyside Police detective superintendent Sue Coombs, said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.”

ELLE EDWARDS | "Our staff are working relentlessly to find out who is responsible. We will not rest until we bring the offenders to justice." Our deputy chief constable @iancritchley2 with a stark warning to the criminals involved in #ElleEdwards murder. WeWillCatchYou. pic.twitter.com/wksODAUNeM — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 30, 2022

The statement added: “We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.”

Ms Coombs also appealed for information on a dark-coloured Mercedes that was seen in the pub car park on the night of the shooting.

She said: “We know that the answers to this lie within our communities.

“So my appeal to you is please tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle’s family.

“Particularly, we want information about the whereabouts of a dark-coloured Mercedes that was in the Lighthouse public house car park before the incident.

“We want to know where it came from and where it’s gone since then.

“If you’ve got information but don’t want to speak to a police officer directly, please contact us via Crimestoppers.”

Ms Coombs added: “Elle’s family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death.

“They need answers and now it’s more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know.”

Earlier on Friday two people arrested in connection with the shooting were released from the custody of detectives investigating the murder.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, in Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed, police said.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody being questioned, the force added.