Ex-Labour MP Alice Mahon dies aged 85

Very sad to hear that Alice Mahon, former MP for Halifax, has passed away.

An utterly brilliant working-class campaigner, Alice was one of one of my best comrades in Parliament. I will miss her terribly.

My thoughts go to her family & the people of Halifax she served so well. pic.twitter.com/cDCemKJWvo

— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 30, 2022